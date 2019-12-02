Impeachment inquiry moves to House Judiciary Committee. Why is that significant?

This week, the House impeachment inquiry into President Trump is moving to the House Judiciary Committee, which will eventually draft the formal articles of impeachment against Trump.

Committee Chair Jerry Nadler had invited the president to participate in its first hearing that’s set for Wednesday. But over the weekend, Trump’s lawyers rejected the invitation, saying “it does not begin to provide the President with any semblance of a fair process.”

Also, the Supreme Court today heard arguments in a major gun rights case, which involves a New York City law that lawmakers have since repealed.