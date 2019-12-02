Mikhail Khordorkovsky was a billionaire who owned the oil company Yukos. He became the arch nemesis of Vladimir Putin, and went from being the richest man in Russia to serving 10 years in a Siberian prison for fraud and tax evasion. He lives in exile in London now. His story is now being told in a documentary called “Citizen K.”
Mikhail Khodorkovsky became an unlikely martyr for anti-Putin movement
