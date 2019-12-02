Mikhail Khodorkovsky became an unlikely martyr for anti-Putin movement

Mikhail Khodorkovsky in “Citizen K.” Courtesy of Greenwich Entertainment.

Mikhail Khordorkovsky was a billionaire who owned the oil company Yukos. He became the arch nemesis of Vladimir Putin, and went from being the richest man in Russia to serving 10 years in a Siberian prison for fraud and tax evasion. He lives in exile in London now. His story is now being told in a documentary called “Citizen K.”

Alex Gibney - director of “Citizen K” - @AlexGibneyfilm

Madeleine Brand

Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Rebecca Mooney