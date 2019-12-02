A sudden spike in gasoline prices two weeks ago set off protests in Iran. Now at least 180 people have been killed in the government crackdown. It’s the deadliest period of unrest in Iran since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
Protests erupt in Iran over rising gas prices
