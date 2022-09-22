Candidates in the races for LA’s next sheriff and mayor debated on Wednesday night. Retired Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna continually traded barbs with Sheriff Alex Villanueva. Later, Congresswoman Karen Bass went on offense, attacking real estate mogul Rick Caruso for his party affiliation and his response to a recent burglary at her house. Caruso described Bass as part of a broken and corrupt system.
Abortion, party loyalty are nationalizing LA mayor’s race
