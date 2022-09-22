How lawsuits are playing out in death of Halyna Hutchins on ‘Rust’

Brian Panish, lead attorney for late cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, speaks to media in Los Angeles, California, February 15, 2022.

Brian Panish, lead attorney for late cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, speaks to media in Los Angeles, California, February 15, 2022. Photo by REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni.

Law enforcement officials are still investigating cinematographer Halyna Hutchins’s death on the set of the movie “Rust,” after actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun that contained a live round. In the year since the incident, at least five civil suits have been filed. That includes one from the production’s script supervisor. A judge threw out two of the three claims in the lawsuit. 

