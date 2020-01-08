CES 2020: AI, cybersecurity, and government presence

Las Vegas is hosting the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) this week. Gadgets are usually the best part. This year, there are roll-up computer screens, robotic kittens designed for nursing homes, and anti-snore pillows.

But privacy software stealing the show this year. Facebook announced its updated “privacy checkup” tool after a rash of privacy scandals. All this as California’s new, stringent data privacy law went into effect January 1.

Also at CES: Ivanka Trump and the Department of Homeland Security giving their own talks.



CTA president and CEO Gary Shapiro sits down with Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump at CES 2020. Courtesy of the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)/CES.