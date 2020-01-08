CES 2020: AI, cybersecurity, and government presence

Las Vegas is hosting the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) this week. Gadgets are usually the best part. This year, there are roll-up computer screens, robotic kittens designed for nursing homes, and anti-snore pillows.
But privacy software stealing the show this year. Facebook announced its updated “privacy checkup” tool after a rash of privacy scandals. All this as California’s new, stringent data privacy law went into effect January 1.
Also at CES: Ivanka Trump and the Department of Homeland Security giving their own talks.