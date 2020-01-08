Impeachment: What’s next in the battle over Senate trial witnesses

In addition to Iran, Washington is gripped by President Trump’s upcoming impeachment trial in the Senate.

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he has enough Republican votes to support a tentative rules package. This package would reportedly allow both sides to make their case, but with no witnesses unless a majority of Senators vote yes. The Senate is majority Republican and opposed to calling witnesses.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had been waiting to send the impeachment articles to the Senate, hoping the trial procedure would allow new testimony and evidence.