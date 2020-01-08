Iran launches missiles, Trump calls for new sanctions

On Tuesday, Iran launched missiles attacking Iraq bases housing U.S. troops -- as retaliation for last week’s U.S. airstrike that killed top Iranian military leader Qassim Suleimani.

Today President Trump said, “Iran appears to be standing down, which is a good thing for all parties concerned, and a very good thing for the world. No American or Iraqi lives were lost because of the precautions taken, the dispersal of forces, and an early warning system that works very well.”

The president also said he plans to impose additional sanctions on Iran: “These powerful sanctions will remain until Iran changes its behavior. In recent months alone, Iran has seized ships in international waters, fired an unprovoked strike on Saudi Arabia, and shot down two US drones.”

And he wants NATO to do more when it comes to peace in the Middle East.