Sirhan Sirhan, convicted of assassinating Robert F. Kennedy at LA’s Ambassador Hotel in 1968, will face the state parole board on Friday. It’s his 16th attempt at parole. But this time, no LA prosecutor will stand in opposition to his release. District Attorney George Gascon says his office’s policy is to not attend parole hearings. But his office won’t send a letter supporting Sirhan’s release either.
RFK’s killer, Sirhan Sirhan, is up for parole on Friday. No prosecutors will be there to object
Credits
Guest:
- Tom Jackman - criminal justice reporter for the Washington Post - @TomJackmanWP