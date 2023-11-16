Thanksgiving: Indulge with Roman, Mexican, Filipino recipes

Press Play is revisiting some favorite interviews we did with chefs and cookbook authors over the past year, hoping they might inspire you to create new traditions with your families and friends, or help you finalize your holiday menus.

Starter

Chef Noah Galuten’s The Don’t Panic Pantry Cookbook features a recipe for beans and sauerkraut that he makes often for his wife, the comedian Iliza Shlesinger. It’s tasty and easy, plus you can make most of it ahead of time.

Krauty Beans Serves 1 as a main or 2 or 3 as a side This dish came about because of a somewhat harried need to cook my wife something to eat when I had not been shopping in quite some time. The resulting dish has become such a staple that Iliza now requests I make it on a regular basis. She even cooks it for herself sometimes.

In a way, it is the perfect encapsulation of Don’t Panic Pantry: a can of beans, a fermented bit of cabbage that can live in the fridge for months on end, some tamari, a clove of garlic, dried oregano, crushed red pepper, and olive oil — all making something deeply nutritious in about 5 minutes, from the staples that you have on hand. It gets weight from the beans, with a tart, probiotic crunch from the sauerkraut, and a hit of umami from the tamari. Ingredients 1 tablespoon olive oil

1 garlic clove, roughly chopped

½ cup or so sauerkraut, with its juices

1 teaspoon dried oregano

¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper

1 (15-ounce) can beans (any bean is great, but I often use cannellini or pinto), undrained

1 teaspoon tamari

Salt

Freshly grated Parmigiano- Reggiano, for serving (optional— Iliza usually does, while I usually do not)

Extra-virgin olive oil, for serving Instructions In a medium skillet, heat the oil over medium heat until shimmering. Add the garlic and sauté until it just browned around the edges. Add the sauerkraut and stir, cooking it until it is just beginning to crisp and brown in places and much of the liquid has evaporated, about two minutes. Add the oregano, crushed red pepper, and beans and increase the heat to medium- high, stirring the beans frequently. Add the tamari and continue stirring and simmering until the beans have thickened up a bit, and when you drag your spoon across the pan, the beans are slow to ﬁll in the gap, about 2 minutes longer. Season the beans to taste with salt. Serve in a bowl and top with cheese if you desire, and a drizzle of olive oil. From The Don’t Panic Pantry Cookbook: Mostly Vegetarian Comfort Food That Happens to Be Pretty Good for You © 2023 by Noah Galuten. Excerpted by permission of Alfred A. Knopf, a division of Penguin Random House LLC. All rights reserved. No part of this excerpt may be reproduced or reprinted without permission in writing from the publisher

Side dish

Side dishes are critical to the Thanksgiving meal — stuffing, gravy, squash, mashed potatoes. This year, what if you skipped the potatoes? KCRW’s Evan Kleiman – host of Good Food – has a recipe that makes for a great potato alternative.





Gnocchi alla Romana

Ingredients 1 quart of whole milk

4 tablespoons butter (optional), divided

Salt to taste

Pinch of ground nutmeg or 4 scrapes of nutmeg

1 ½ cups fine semolina flour

1 cup grated parmigiano reggiano plus more for garnish

2 egg yolks Instructions Heat the milk in a saucepan with half the butter, salt, and nutmeg. When the butter melts and the milk begins to bubble around the sides of the pan, add the semolina in a continuous rain while you stir or whisk continuously. Cook over low heat until the mass begins to pull away from the sides of the pan. Remove the pan from the heat, and add the parmigiano and egg yolks. Stir vigorously. Rinse a rimmed baking sheet with cold water and just shake it dry. You still want the metal to have a few droplets of moisture. Using a silicone spatula, spread the batter onto the pan to an even ½” thickness. If you want to make the dish in advance, you can cover and refrigerate at this point for up to two days. Once it cools, which happens quickly, cut out 2-3” discs with a biscuit cutter, and lay them in overlapping circles in an oven to table dish. I usually put the leftover pieces made by cutting out the circles in the dish as a bottom layer, then layer the circles on top. Some people brush the top with melted butter. But do sprinkle a healthy amount of grated cheese on top, then bake in a 400-degree oven, bubbling and golden brown with a few darker spots here and there.

Main dish

For those who might want an alternative to turkey, maybe something with more flavor, why not fire up the grill to make carne asada? You could even serve it in addition to turkey. Check out a recipe from Bricia Lopez, author of Asada: The Art of Mexican Style Grilling. Her family owns the LA Oaxacan restaurant Guelaguetza in Koreatown.





Carne Asada Clásica Serves 4 Ingredients ½ cup (120 ml) orange juice, freshly squeezed if in season

¼ cup (60 ml) fresh lime juice

¼ cup (60 ml) grapeseed oil

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

2 ½ teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

6 cloves garlic, minced

6 ounces (240 ml) dark Mexican ale

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

½ teaspoon dried Mexican oregano

½ teaspoon smoked paprika

¼ teaspoon ground cumin

1/8 teaspoon ground cloves

2 tablespoons sea salt

2 pounds (910 g) flap steak

4 spring onions (can substitute 6 green onions), trimmed

1 cup (40 g) chopped fresh cilantro

½ large white onion (5 ¼ ounces/150 g), sliced

2 serrano chiles, sliced lengthwise For serving Warm tortillas

Salsa taquera Instructions In a large bowl, add the orange juice, lime juice, oil, vinegar, Worcestershire sauce, garlic, and beer. Whisk to combine. Add the pepper, oregano, paprika, cumin, ground cloves, and salt, and whisk until the salt and spices have dissolved. Pat the meat dry with paper towels. Using the palm of your hand against a flat surface, lightly smash the spring onions until a little moisture comes out. In a gallon-size resealable bag, add them along with the marinade, cilantro, onion, serranos, and the meat. Mix well, seal, and let sit in the refrigerator for at least two hours or overnight. Remove the steaks from the refrigerator to allow them to reach room temperature before grilling, still in marinade, if possible. This should take at least 30 minutes. Start a charcoal or gas grill. The gas should be set to high. If using a pellet grill, preheat your grill to 450°F (230°C) for at least 15 minutes. If using charcoal, the coals should be red but entirely covered with gray ash. Remove the steaks from the marinade and put them on the grill directly over the fire. Close the lid and cook, turning once, about 4-5 minutes on each side. Transfer the meat to a cutting board and let rest for five minutes. Slice the meat against the grain. Serve with warm tortillas and salsa.

Dessert

Pie is usually the star on Thanksgiving, but the day is also the official kickoff for the holiday baking season, which means cookies. Abi Balingit’s Mayumu: Filipino American Desserts Remixed features a recipe for her spin on the classic chocolate chip cookies.



