Planning a concert picnic this summer? Here’s your menu

I always looked forward to picnics as a child. My mom took them seriously, and made sure to pack our traditional gingham-lined woven basket with our favorite foods. Sandwiches were a focus, as well as the traditional sides of potato salad and slaw of some kind. But now when it comes to putting together a meal for an outdoor event at the Hollywood Bowl or Gloria Molina Grand Park, or just an outing to Griffith Park or the beach, the options are dizzying. Given that we are a multi-cultural food city with a thriving take-out scene, nearly anything that can be eaten somewhat neatly can be taken on a picnic. I mean, take-out food already has the verb in its name.

I offer you a few choices. If you want more, I encourage you to read Laurie Ochoa’s May 24th Los Angeles Times Tasting Notes newsletter. She describes a potluck chef’s gathering at Nancy Silverton’s house, where guests were asked to bring their favorite take-out food. I will refer to this list often.

As for what I would make to bring to a concert picnic, here is my main course. It is delicious served with any potato salad and good bread and butter. If you want a cheesy course, try my Goat Cheese with Sun-Dried Tomato, Capers and Caramelized Garlic recipe. It was on the menu at Angeli from the first day. Everytime I bring it anywhere, it’s a hit.

Another recipe: Steak Salad with Mushrooms in a Dijon Vinaigrette

The day before, season your favorite steak (I prefer a boneless ribeye) however you like, then cook it on a grill or in a cast iron pan until it’s medium rare. Let it cool, then refrigerate it overnight. Trim and slice a pound of white or cremini mushrooms. Trim and slice one bunch of green onions, including the green part. Peel and seed two large, firm Roma tomatoes. When you’re ready to make the salad, slice the steak so that it’s easy to eat, and you don’t need a knife. Toss it in a bowl with the mushrooms, green onions, tomatoes, and a handful of minced parsley. Make a mustardy vinaigrette with extra virgin olive oil, red wine vinegar, a dollop of dijon or whole grain mustard, 1 minced garlic clove (you can put it through a press), a minced shallot, and salt and black pepper. You can either toss the salad at the picnic or ahead. If you do it ahead, the juices of the steak, tomato, and vinaigrette will marry and “cook” the mushrooms.

Where to buy your picnic food:

Bé Ù

Virgil Village

If you’re looking for an easy-to-eat option, I’d go for the banh mi (choice of main protein, patê, aioli, pickled radish and carrots, cucumbers, jalapeños, cilantro) and summer rolls (choice of main protein/veg, fresh herbs, cucumber, mango, rice noodles, and spring lettuce mix wrapped in rice paper).

Yama Sushi Marketplace

SGV, Koreatown, West LA

They offer an attractive correlation of price and quality for grab-and-go sushi. The nigiri, sashimi, and rolls are made on site throughout the day, so you’re ensured of freshness. You can order ahead for large groups, but the stores have so much choice, from their famed generously-sized California rolls to a tasting of tuna varieties, there is something for everyone here. If you prefer hot food, they have yakitori, karaage chicken, and shrimp tempura.

Kismet Rotisserie

East Hollywood, Culver City, Pasadena, Studio City

One of the best rotisserie chickens in the city is made even better because of the sides to fill out a meal. I always get the hummus, which is fantastic, and the tahini roasted veg plate. I’m partial to their Schmalty Potatoes, which are cooked in chicken fat, but they have a no-chicken-fat option as well.

Borekas Sephardic Pastry

Van Nuys, Sherman Oaks, Woodland Hills

They offer the flakiest pastry you can imagine with a variety of savory fillings. My favorite filling is potato and brown butter. But they also have cultured cheese and za’atar, which is the classic, as is the spinach and cheese. They also offer one filled with truffled mushrooms and caramelized mushrooms. All orders come with perfectly jammy cooked eggs, tomato sauce, and hot sauce.