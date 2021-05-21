‘Army of the Dead’ is playful but too long, says critic

“Army of the Dead” is about a Las Vegas heist during a zombie apocalypse. Photo by Clay Enos/Netflix.

Critics review Zack Sydner’s “Army of the Dead,” about a heist in Las Vegas during the zombie apocalypse; “Seance,” a thriller about a group of girls at a prestigious boarding school who try conjure the ghost of a former student; “Final Account,” a documentary about the last living generation from Hitler’s Third Reich, featuring never-before-seen interviews from former Nazis; and “Drunk Bus,” about a recent college grad-turned-campus bus driver who becomes friends with a security guard. 

