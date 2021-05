In the new movie “Limbo,” a young Syrian refugee named Omar is stuck on a Scottish island. He’s separated from his family and hoping to get asylum in Britain. He’s also an aspiring musician who walks around the rainy and mostly empty island carrying an instrument called an “oud in a case.”

Like the title of the film, Omar is in limbo. He represents a different side of the refugee experience not often seen on TV or in movies — one defined by tedium, quiet desperation, and absurdity.