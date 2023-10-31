Encore: Why ‘the Black guy dies first’ in horror movies

Horror films are ripe with tropes — the “Final Girl,” the evil doll or clown, and Black characters are usually the first to meet their fates. A new book called “The Black Guy Dies First: Black Horror Cinema From Fodder To Oscar” traces 50 years of Black characters and culture in scary movies. It’s co-written by Robin R. Means Coleman, vice president and DEI officer at Northwestern University, and Mark H. Harris, long-time entertainment journalist and founder of BlackHorrorMovies.com.

At the core of the trope is the idea that Black characters are depicted as expendable, Harris says. He points to the character of Dick Hallorann, who saves Danny and Wendy in Stanley Kubrick’s film adaptation of “The Shining.”

“His character is typical of a lot of these roles, in that his life revolves around this white family. He is there basically to worry about the little boy and his well-being. He can't even rest. He’s sitting in his bed, just waiting to be activated into sacrificial Negro mode to come save this family. He gets a sense using his magical Negro powers. He comes cross country, goes through all this trouble and ends up there … and he’s chopped down within minutes.”

In the book, Hallorann doesn’t die. But as Harris explains, Kubrick justified the murder by needing to establish the extent of the danger at the Overlook Hotel.

“Often, the Black guy dies in service or support to whiteness. … Black annihilation means that often in these horror movies that also feature a diverse cast, a predominantly white cast, it means that white people get to live on and see another day. So often, these Black characters are quite sacrificial,” Coleman says.

That sacrificial nature is historic and can be traced to the 1960s, including in the film “Spider Baby.” The Black character is an unnamed messenger played by Mantan Moreland, who is sent to a creepy house and meets his demise. Harris says the death is an epitome of the trope — someone who is seen as disposable and only serves to increase the body count.

Coleman argues that “Spider Baby” and the trope overall established itself at the same time as the civil rights movement, and reflects some of that upheaval happening in society.

“It presents not just Black and white relationships, but the relationships between Black men and white women. And so within that context, it's not just 1968, but it emerges along a long trajectory of Blackness as unworthy or even monstrous. And white womanhood is being complex, whether it's a King Kong where the monster is metaphorically Black and the white woman is held up, but there's a violence that comes through these interactions between Black men and white women.”

Another genre also perpetuates the idea of Blackness being dangerous: the zombie film, which pulls from Caribbean religious traditions, and is later exploited, Coleman says.

“Religiosity is set up as other, as exotic, as dangerous, as evil, and scary. And the scariness is a threat to whiteness,” she explains.

Harris points to “Night of the Living Dead,” the 1968 George A. Romero horror flick. While the Black character (a man named Ben, played by Duane Jones) is the last to die, he says his death is striking.

“He's ordering people around. He's bossing them around and he's organizing things. One by one, they get picked off, and he's the last man standing, only to have himself shot and killed by, for lack of a better word, a lynch mob, that is hunting zombies,” Harris says. “And the implication is they mistake him for a zombie, but there’s definitely a racial overtone to the imagery. … It really is food for thought, especially coming in an age when Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated in the same year.”

Coleman says Jones’ character wasn’t initially written as Black. And while viewers can debate about whether it was an example of colorblind casting, the impact of his role is longstanding.

“Duane Jones as a Black man, as a Black actor, brings with him his Blackness and Blackness’ relationship to whiteness. And so whether it's colorblind casting, once he's on the screen, that is a Black man. That's a Black man, as Mark often says, who slaps white people around, who shoots a white man. It's a Black man who is in that small farmhouse, kicking ass and taking names. We read him as such, we understand his relationship to those people, as a Black person, perhaps in a white space.”

Today, Coleman argues that real-life situations have paralleled horror seen only in film, including its racial dynamics. She points to the January 6 insurrection on the U.S. Capitol and the 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville.

“It really evokes images of zombie movies where people have driven crazy with rage and are irrational and are just teeming over each other. Just nothing getting in their way. And it really was interesting seeing that the lone figure standing in their way was this Black police officer.”

She calls it a striking role reversal, where the Black person is a police officer and the bad-intentioned civilians are all white.

Meanwhile, Coleman compares the Charlottesville rally to the dystopian film “The Purge.”

“There's a way now that the images that are coming out of the reel look so much like what was, at one point, we thought so horrifying, but fantastical. … Both illustrate a danger and a trauma, particularly for Black people, but also a monstrosity. And a hero in a Dwayne Jones-esque way is standing alone at the door, protecting our democracy,” Coleman says.

Excerpted from The Black Guy Dies First: Black Horror Cinema from Fodder to Oscar by Robin R. Means Coleman and Mark H. Harris