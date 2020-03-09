The Grand Princess, a cruise ship carrying more than 3000 people, has docked in the Port of Oakland. That’s after days of being forced to stay off the coast of San Francisco. At least 21 people onboard have tested positive for the new coronavirus. Because of that, all U.S. passengers on the ship will be quarantined for two weeks at military bases across the country, including two in California.
Following coronavirus, Grand Princess docks in Oakland. What’s next for passengers?
Credits
Guest:
Erin Ailworth - reporter for the Wall Street Journal
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Angie Perrin