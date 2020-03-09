Coronavirus: Italy turns to mass quarantine. Could we see this in US?

A man wearing a protective face mask walks through a street after the Italian government imposed a virtual lockdown on the north of Italy, including Venice, to try to contain a coronavirus outbreak. March 9, 2020.

Today, Italy expanded this weekend’s lockdown across the entire country. Sixty million people are now included in the quarantine.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke to Fox News on Sunday about Italy’s coronavirus response, “I don't think it would be as draconian as ‘nobody in and nobody out.’ But there will be, if we continue to get cases like this, particularly at the community level, there will be what we call mitigation, where you'll have to do essentially social distancing, keep people out of crowded places, take a look at seriousness, do you really need to travel? Those kinds of things.”

Rachel Donadio - reporter at The Atlantic covering politics and culture across Europe - @racheldonadio

Madeleine Brand

Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Angie Perrin