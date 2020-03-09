The state government’s legal power in forcing coronavirus quarantines

Washington state Capitol.

In Washington state, at least 19 people have died from coronavirus. Most of them were at a nursing home outside of Seattle. Governor Jay Inslee says he’s considering “mandatory measures” to cut down the number of public activities there. On Sunday, one of the federal government’s leading disease experts said regional lockdowns could become necessary. 

Also, in Washington D.C., a federal judge in D.C. last week sharply criticized Attorney General William Barr over his handling of the Mueller report, and said Barr could not be trusted. Judge Reggie Walton has ordered the Justice Department to privately show him an unredacted copy of the report, so he could verify the justifications for those redcations. 

