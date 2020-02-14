Finding love on the campaign trail

For some people, Cupid strikes on the campaign trail. Just imagine the political organizers who have spent months rallying potential voters in Iowa. The organizers are mostly young, far from home, in strange towns, and lonely. Sometimes they find each other.

We speak with Lisa Bonos, who followed the story of love and lust on the campaign trail for the Washington Post. We also hear from Kristie Welder, who met her husband Brent in Iowa when she was working for the Howard Dean campaign. At the time, Brent was stumping for John Kerry in 2004.