LAPD might be putting innocent people in the California gang database

This week, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced plans to investigate the LAPD’s use of the CalGang database. The move comes after allegations that some police officers falsely portrayed people as gang members. The LAPD says it’s investigating 19 officers in the ongoing scandal.

The CalGang database is a secret and shadowy system -- with information about 88,000 Californians suspected of gang affiliation or association.

But the LA Times found that 15 people recently appealed that designation. They all were removed from the database, including Larry Sanders, who’s actually a longtime gang interventionist.