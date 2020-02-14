Political forecaster: It’s about turnout, not swing voters

When it comes to national political elections, the common wisdom is that there are Democrats, there are Republicans, there are a few elusive swing voters in the middle, and the candidates who win can swing those middle voters to their side. That’s wrong, according to political forecaster Rachel Bitecofer. She says it’s all about turnout. She gained a lot of attention after she accurately predicted the so-called “blue wave” of 2018 -- practically the exact number of House seats Democrats captured.