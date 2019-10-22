In the Netflix series “Living With Yourself,” Miles’ marriage is falling apart and his career is stagnant. Then he undergoes a spa treatment that promises to turn him into the best version of himself. Well, that version ends up being a clone. The show switches between two perspectives: the original Miles and Miles 2.0.
In ‘Living With Yourself,’ being cloned and being better
