Mark Zuckerberg to testify on cryptocurrency, election security, and antitrust

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is heading to Congress on Wednesday. He’s expected to testify about his plans to create a cryptocurrency called Libra. He’s also expected to face questions on Russian, Chinese, and Iranian efforts to interfere in the 2020 election -- and on a big antitrust investigation that nearly every state attorney general has signed onto.
