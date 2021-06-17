Critics review Disney Pixar’s “Luca,” about a young boy enjoying a beautiful summer on the Italian coast, but he’s secretly a sea monster; “Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It,” a documentary about the Puerto Rican actress's life and career; “Fatherhood,” starring comedian Kevin Hart as a single dad who unexpectedly lost his wife after she gave birth to their daughter; “The Sparks Brothers,” about the band Sparks and their cultish following.
‘Fatherhood’ is a relatable look at Black families without negative tropes, says critic
Credits
Guests:
- Carlos Aguilar - film reviewer for the LA Times and AV Club
- Shawn Edwards - award-winning film critic for FOX-TV in Kansas City, co-founder of the African American Film Critics Association