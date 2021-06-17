‘Fatherhood’ is a relatable look at Black families without negative tropes, says critic

Melody Hurd as Maddy, Kevin Hart as Matt in “Fatherhood.”

Melody Hurd as Maddy, Kevin Hart as Matt in “Fatherhood.” Photo credit: Philippe Bosse/Netflix © 2021.

Critics review Disney Pixar’s “Luca,” about a young boy enjoying a beautiful summer on the Italian coast, but he’s secretly a sea monster; “Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It,” a documentary about the Puerto Rican actress's life and career; “Fatherhood,” starring comedian Kevin Hart as a single dad who unexpectedly lost his wife after she gave birth to their daughter; “The Sparks Brothers,” about the band Sparks and their cultish following.

Credits

Guests:

  • Carlos Aguilar - film reviewer for the LA Times and AV Club
  • Shawn Edwards - award-winning film critic for FOX-TV in Kansas City, co-founder of the African American Film Critics Association

Host:

Madeleine Brand

Producers:

Sarah Sweeney, Angie Perrin, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Bennett Purser