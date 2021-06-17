Supreme Court leaves Obamacare intact, delivers a blow to same-sex couples

A sign for Obamacare is seen in Chicago, Illinois. Today the Supreme Court justices upheld the health care law.

A sign for Obamacare is seen in Chicago, Illinois. Today the Supreme Court justices upheld the health care law. Photo by Shutterstock.

In a highly anticipated Supreme Court ruling out today, the justices once again upheld the Affordable Care Act. The 7-2 ruling marks the third time in recent years that the court has dismissed a case that would overturn the health care law. The Supreme Court also issued another big decision, siding with a religious group in a case concerning same-sex couples who want to be foster parents in Pennsylvania. 

