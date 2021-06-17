In a highly anticipated Supreme Court ruling out today, the justices once again upheld the Affordable Care Act. The 7-2 ruling marks the third time in recent years that the court has dismissed a case that would overturn the health care law. The Supreme Court also issued another big decision, siding with a religious group in a case concerning same-sex couples who want to be foster parents in Pennsylvania.
Supreme Court leaves Obamacare intact, delivers a blow to same-sex couples
Credits
Guest:
- Jessica Levinson - Professor, LMU's Loyola Law School in Los Angeles - @LevinsonJessica