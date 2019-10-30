Does TikTok threaten US national security?

TikTok is popular among teens, who are using it for videos, memes, and lip-synching. But unlike Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram, its origins aren’t in Silicon Valley, but rather in Beijing. And like many Chinese-owned Internet platforms or tech giants, there are big concerns over the Chinese Communist Party’s involvement. That’s why Senators Tom Cotton and Chuck Schumer sent a letter to intelligence officials last week, asking the intelligence community to determine whether TikTok poses a national security threat.