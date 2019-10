George Papadopoulos, a convicted felon and key figure in the Mueller probe, has his eyes set on Katie Hill’s open Congressional seat in California’s 25th district. Hill announced her resignation a few days ago.

Papadopoulos is a Chicago native, but he’s been living in California for a year after serving prison time for lying to the FBI. Local politicians aren’t happy about this, including California Democratic Assemblywoman Christy Smith, who’s also running for the seat.