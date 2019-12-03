Online provocateurs and the alt-right exploit social media algorithms to spread misinformation

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg famously said, “Move fast and break things.” Well, he moved fast and created a social network that now has about 2.5 billion users around the world. Some things got broken along the way, such as the truth.

The New Yorker’s Andrew Marantz says Zuckerberg and other well-intentioned social media pioneers thought they could make the world a better place by connecting us. But instead, they built systems that empower propagandists, bigots, and trolls to spread hate from the dark corners of the internet all the way up to the White House.