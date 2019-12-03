Rep. Duncan Hunter pleads guilty, will not seek reelection

Republican Congressman Duncan Hunter today pleaded guilty to one felony count of misusing campaign funds. Last year, he was charged with 60 counts of using campaign funds for things like family vacations to Italy, airline tickets for a pet rabbit, multiple affairs, and 12 tickets to a local theatre production of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”

The guilty plea is a big about-face for Hunter. Up until now, he dismissed the case against him as a politically motivated “witch hunt,” even after his wife (his former campaign treasurer) pleaded guilty and agreed to testify against her husband.