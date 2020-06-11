Corporations big and small are responding publicly to the protests taking over American cities. Amazon, Peloton, Gushers, the NFL, and other companies have proclaimed they stand with Black Lives Matter. They say they’re examining their own business practices and promise to do better.

Gushers wouldn't be Gushers without the Black community and your voices. We're working with @fruitbythefoot on creating space to amplify that. We see you. We stand with you.

Is this posturing on the part of corporate America, or will companies substantially change the inequalities within their own staff and hiring practices?