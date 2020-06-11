Companies say they support Black Lives Matter. What real action are they taking?

Many companies are issuing statements that they support Black Lives Matter. Will they substantially change the inequalities within their own staff and hiring practices?

Corporations big and small are responding publicly to the protests taking over American cities. Amazon, Peloton, Gushers, the NFL, and other companies have proclaimed they stand with Black Lives Matter. They say they’re examining their own business practices and promise to do better. 

Is this posturing on the part of corporate America, or will companies substantially change the inequalities within their own staff and hiring practices?

Credits

Guest:
Pamela Newkirk - New York University; author of “Diversity, Inc: The Failed Promise of a Billion-Dollar Business”

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Angie Perrin, Kathryn Barnes