Former Congresswoman Katie Hill, a Democrat from Santa Clarita, surprised political watchers by flipping the longtime Republican district in 2018. Less than a year later, she resigned after a marital dispute ensnared members of both her campaign and Congressional staff.

Now more than a dozen candidates are vying for her seat, including Steve Knight, the Republican who Hill defeated in 2018; Cenk Uygur, the progressive co-founder of The Young Turks; and George Papadopolous, the low-level Trump campaign figure who served time in prison after pleading guilty in the Robert Mueller probe.