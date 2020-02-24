More than 12 candidates fight for Katie Hill’s Congressional seat

Steve Knight is running for Katie Hill’s seat in California’s 25th district.

Steve Knight is running for Katie Hill’s seat in California’s 25th district. Credit: United States Congress.

Former Congresswoman Katie Hill, a Democrat from Santa Clarita, surprised political watchers by flipping the longtime Republican district in 2018. Less than a year later, she resigned after a marital dispute ensnared members of both her campaign and Congressional staff.

Now more than a dozen candidates are vying for her seat, including Steve Knight, the Republican who Hill defeated in 2018; Cenk Uygur, the progressive co-founder of The Young Turks; and George Papadopolous, the low-level Trump campaign figure who served time in prison after pleading guilty in the Robert Mueller probe.

