As of today, the Trump administration can deny green cards to immigrants who’ve used -- or are likely to use -- public services like food stamps or Medicaid. That’s after the Supreme Court lifted the last lower court ruling that put the policy on hold. The decision was split along ideological lines -- with the five conservative justices handing Trump the win -- for now. It’s not a final decision on whether the actual policy is legal, which could still be years away.

Also, the LA Times had a big story this weekend about how President Trump has reshaped the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals by appointing lots conservative judges to the bench there. He has named 10 judges to lifetime appointments on the San Francisco-based court.