‘Legendary’ spotlights voguing, underground ballroom culture

The reality competition “Legendary” recently debuted on HBO Max. It’s about the world of ballroom — posing, voguing, hair whips and backflips. Performers throw shade and snark to judges and fellow contestants.
Credits
Guests:
Dashaun Wesley - dancer, actor, ballroom veteran; MC of HBO Max’s “Legendary”, Leiomy Maldonado - ballroom veteran and celebrity judge on HBO Max’s “Legendary”
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Angie Perrin, Kathryn Barnes