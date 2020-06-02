‘Legendary’ spotlights voguing, underground ballroom culture

HBO Max’s competition series “Legendary” looks at the top dance houses in New York's legendary ballroom scene.

The reality competition “Legendary” recently debuted on HBO Max. It’s about the world of ballroom — posing, voguing, hair whips and backflips. Performers throw shade and snark to judges and fellow contestants.

Dashaun Wesley - dancer, actor, ballroom veteran; MC of HBO Max’s “Legendary”, Leiomy Maldonado - ballroom veteran and celebrity judge on HBO Max’s “Legendary”

Madeleine Brand

Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Angie Perrin, Kathryn Barnes