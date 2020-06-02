White supremacy groups try to infiltrate recent protests, influence the narrative

As protests continue across the country over the police killing of George Floyd, white nationalist groups have been using the unrest to their advantage. This isn’t a new tactic. The Charlottesville protests in 2017 included Neo-Nazis, Klansman, and protesters from other alt-right groups.

But Trump blamed antifa, a collection of people who protest fascism. And he’s blaming this disparate group of people again for today’s unrest.

It turns out that some of the groups involved in Charlottesville are also behind the violence in today’s protests.

The nonprofit Integrity First for America is suing the organizers of the Charlottesville “Unite The Right” rally for conspiring to commit violence. KCRW hears from the nonprofit’s executive director.