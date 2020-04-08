Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders withdrew from the presidential race this morning: “I cannot in good conscience continue to mount a campaign that cannot win, and which would interfere with the important work required of all of us in this difficult hour.”

Now former Vice President Joe Biden is the presumptive Democratic nominee.

While Sanders built a powerful coalition of working class, young and Latino voters, Biden’s surge in the March primaries left Sanders with a nearly impossible path to win enough delegates.

However, Sanders says he’ll still be on the ballot in upcoming primaries to amass as many delegates as possible to influence the party platform.