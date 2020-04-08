Adrienne Miller was only 25 when she got her dream job: Literary Editor of Esquire. The men’s magazine that was once home to legendary fiction writers like Ernest Hemingway and F. Scott Fitzgerald. She was the first woman to ever hold that position, editing stories by John Updike, George Saunders and David Foster Wallace. She also ended up in a romantic relationship with David Foster Wallace.

She details that relationship and her years at Esquire and GQ in a new memoir. It’s called “In the Land of Men.”