Why certain sea creatures flourish at the site of the OC oil spill

Nearly two weeks have passed since news broke about an oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach. Investigators are looking into whether a boat anchor may have struck an undersea oil pipeline, possibly months before the actual spill started. Up to 131,000 gallons of crude oil were released into the water, and the oil has spread as far south as San Diego County.

Marine animal specialists recovered more than a dozen birds with oil-slicked feathers who needed help. What remains unclear: What’s happening to the animals underwater? The oil rig is home to all sorts of marine life.