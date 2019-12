Kylie Jenner, Cardi B, and Amber Rose have all been paid promoters for Fashion Nova, a fast fashion company based in LA. They make $30 booty-lifting jeans, neon orange bicycle shorts, metallic puffer jackets, and snakeskin bodysuits.

The Labor Department says the factories making Fashion Nova’s clothes, also in the LA area, are paying illegally low wages. Some workers are paid less than $3 per hour.