The Supreme Court has agreed to take up a major case about President Trump’s tax returns. At issue is whether the president can block Congress and state prosecutors from getting those financial records. It sets up what’s likely to be a landmark ruling on the powers of the presidency -- and a test of the court’s independence.

Also, Wisconsin has purged more than 200,000 people from its voter list. Wisconsin is a major swing state that helped hand Trump the presidency in 2016.