Thousands of fat innkeeper worms (aka the “penis fish”) washed up on the shores of a Northern California beach this month. These creatures are invertebrates, commonly found underground. Its name, innkeeper, refers to how it builds tunnels for other aquatic creatures. The worm can live up to 25 years, and is considered a delicacy in some parts of the world.
What scientists know about fat innkeeper worms
Credits
Guest:
Patrick Krug - marine biologist at California State University, Los Angeles
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Danielle Chiriguayo