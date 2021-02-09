Judge rules against LA District Attorney George Gascón’s plans to eliminate sentencing enhancements

George Gascón speaks at a news conference at City Hall in San Francisco, California, March 11, 2013. On February 8, 2021, a judge blocked several criminal justice reforms by Gascón as LA’s district attorney. Photo by REUTERS/Robert Galbraith.

On Monday, Judge James Chalfant blocked LA District Attorney George Gascón from enforcing one of his major promises: ending the use of prison sentencing enhancements in thousands of criminal cases. The judge’s order stemmed from a lawsuit brought late last year by the union that represents hundreds of LA County prosecutors. The union argued that Gascón’s reforms required them to break state law.

Monday’s ruling is the latest development in mounting tensions between the new DA, who promised big changes to how his office prosecutes crimes, and his own deputy district attorneys.

