Thousands of migrants have been showing up at the U.S. Mexico border in recent weeks, hoping that President Biden’s more lenient immigration agenda means they’ll get a chance to cross.

The White House plans to draft new rules for ICE in the coming days, directing them to only arrest and deport immigrants who pose a national security or public safety risk, who’ve served time for serious felonies, or who were caught crossing the border illegally.

Some immigrant families have already been released into the U.S. — a big departure from the Trump administration.