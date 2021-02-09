Zero tolerance is out. How President Biden is changing immigration enforcement

Migrants cross the Rio Bravo river to turn themselves in to U.S Border Patrol agents to request for asylum in El Paso, Texas, U.S., as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 8, 2021. Photo by REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Thousands of migrants have been showing up at the U.S. Mexico border in recent weeks, hoping that President Biden’s more lenient immigration agenda means they’ll get a chance to cross.

The White House plans to draft new rules for ICE in the coming days, directing them to only arrest and deport immigrants who pose a national security or public safety risk, who’ve served time for serious felonies, or who were caught crossing the border illegally.

Some immigrant families have already been released into the U.S. — a big departure from the Trump administration.

Credits

Guest:
Adolfo Flores - national security correspondent for immigration at BuzzFeed News

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Angie Perrin, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Bennett Purser