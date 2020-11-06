Latest vote count: Joe Biden is close to becoming next US president

Activists dance in celebration after Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden overtook President Donald Trump in the Pennsylvania general election vote count. They were across the street from where ballots were being counted, three days after the 2020 U.S. presidential election, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. November 6, 2020.

Both of Georgia’s Republican Senators face run-off elections against Democrats, and Joe Biden has a tiny lead in that state. Biden is ahead in all the other key battleground states except North Carolina. Pennsylvania is the biggest prize. If he wins Pennsylvania, and it currently looks like he’s on track to do that, that state alone would make him the next president.

“Democrats have been consistent from the start in the sense that they want all votes to be counted. The Biden campaign has been consistent on that front,” says Sahil Kapur, national political reporter for NBC News. “Speaker [Nancy] Pelosi did not have a good night on election night. She was expecting, and her Democratic allies were expecting, the Democrats to expand their House majority. Instead what happened is they lost a number of seats.”

