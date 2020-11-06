Joe Biden leads by about 1600 votes in Georgia, and it looks like there will be a recount. Win or lose for Biden, Georgia has become one of the few bright spots for Democrats during this election. The state that hasn’t voted for a Democratic presidential candidate since Bill Clinton in 1992. Georgia may also determine the balance of power in the Senate, with its two seats headed to runoff elections in January.
In Georgia, Biden leads by more than 1000 votes. Slim margin means a likely recount
Credits
Guest:
Tia Mitchell - Washington Correspondent at The Atlanta Journal Constitution
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Angie Perrin, Nihar Patel