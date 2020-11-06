Critics review “Let Him Go,” a thriller starring Kevin Costner as a retired sheriff and Diane Lane as his wife, and the two are trying to save their grandson from a dangerous family; “Proxima,” about a French astronaut and single mother preparing for a trip to Mars; “Attack Of The Demons,” an animated horror film about demons who overrun a small Colorado town; “Operation Christmas Drop,” about a Congressional aide who skips Christmas with her family and goes to an Air Force base, where she clashes with a captain over his pet project.
‘Let Him Go’ has a Clint Eastwood quality, says critic
