‘Let Him Go’ has a Clint Eastwood quality, says critic

Diane Lane stars as “Margaret Blackledge” and Kevin Costner stars as “George Blackledge” in director “Let Him Go.” Photo by Kimberley French / Focus Features.

Critics review “Let Him Go,” a thriller starring Kevin Costner as a retired sheriff and Diane Lane as his wife, and the two are trying to save their grandson from a dangerous family; “Proxima,” about a French astronaut and single mother preparing for a trip to Mars; “Attack Of The Demons,” an animated horror film about demons who overrun a small Colorado town; “Operation Christmas Drop,” about a Congressional aide who skips Christmas with her family and goes to an Air Force base, where she clashes with a captain over his pet project. 

Tim Grierson - Senior U.S. Critic for Screen International and a contributing editor at MEL Magazine - @TimGrierson, William Bibbiani - film critic and co-host of the podcast “Canceled Too Soon” and “Critically Acclaimed” - @williambibbiani

Madeleine Brand

Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Angie Perrin, Nihar Patel