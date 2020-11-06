Joe Biden is already putting together his transition team. But Republicans will likely still control the Senate. That means all Cabinet appointments would have to go through Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. McConnell’s name is practically synonymous with Washington gridlock at this point, especially when the White House is controlled by the opposing party. So how might the two of them work together?
