If Biden wins the presidency, how would Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell work with him?

Hosted by
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (L) shakes hands, after he ceremonially swore-in, with Vice President Joseph Biden (R) in the Old Senate Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington January 6, 2015. Holding the Bible is McConnell's wife, former Secretary of Labor Elaine Chao. Photo by REUTERS/Larry Downing

Joe Biden is already putting together his transition team. But Republicans will likely still control the Senate. That means all Cabinet appointments would have to go through Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. McConnell’s name is practically synonymous with Washington gridlock at this point, especially when the White House is controlled by the opposing party. So how might the two of them work together?

Credits

Guest:
Bill Straub - Washington-based political columnist for the Northern Kentucky Tribune and KyForward.com

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Angie Perrin, Nihar Patel