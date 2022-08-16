The Christian right sees attacks on Trump as religious persecution

Following the FBI raid at Mar-a-Lago, supporters of former U.S. President Donald J. Trump held a rally near Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, August 14, 2022.

Following the FBI raid at Mar-a-Lago, supporters of former U.S. President Donald J. Trump held a rally near Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, August 14, 2022. Credit: Kyle Mazza/TheNews2/Cover Images.

After the FBI raided Mar-a-Lago, Evangelical leader Franklin Graham appeared on the Trinity Broadcasting Network to give a full-throated defense and endorsement of Donald Trump. He detailed the search of the former president’s residence as “an attempt to keep him from running in the future.” Other leaders from the Christian right described the raid as evidence that they’ll soon be the targets of religious persecution. 

  • Sarah Posner - journalist and author of “Unholy: How White Christian Nationalists Powered the Trump Presidency, and the Devastating Legacy They Left Behind” - @sarahposner

Madeleine Brand

