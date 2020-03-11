Universities across the country have canceled classes because of the new coronavirus. In California, Stanford, USC and most of the UCs have moved online. UCLA has canceled in-person classes through mid-April, even though finals are supposed to start this weekend.

That’s creating a lot of confusion for students like Jessica Diaz, a third-year neuroscience student at UCLA. She says, “I’m really glad they decided to do something, but also … being week 10, it’s hard to have online classes and finals, especially for the science classes. … It’s less convenient because now I have to spend time learning how to use the software (because I’ve never taken an online final before) rather than studying. So that’s really annoying.”