Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders won only North Dakota in Tuesday’s round of Democratic presidential primaries. He spoke today, “Donald Trump must be defeated. And I will do everything in my power to make that happens (SIC). On Sunday night, in the first one-on-one debate of this campaign, the American people will have the opportunity to see which candidate is best positioned to accomplish that goal.”

Sanders is not dropping out. And he’s still not mathematically eliminated from winning the delegate count. But he now faces a much narrower path to the nomination.

Former Vice President Joe Biden won the biggest prize on Tuesday: Michigan. Sanders won that state over Hillary Clinton four years ago.

Biden appealed to Sanders voters after his wins in Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, and Idaho.

We recap the night, and look ahead to the rest of the primary season.