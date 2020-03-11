Conservatives were elated in 2018, when the Senate narrowly voted to make Brett Kavanaugh the newest Supreme Court Justice. Court watchers told The Wall Street Journal that Kavanaugh’s confirmation could start an “epochal shift” to the right in American law.

But former public interest lawyer Adam Cohen says that shift has already happened -- for the last 50 years. He says on virtually every major issue -- like workers’ rights, voting access, public education, and criminal justice -- the court has sided with the rich and politically connected over the poor and working class. And it’s had a direct hand in America’s growing inequality.

It’s all in Cohen’s new book, “Supreme Inequality: The Supreme Court’s Fifty-Year Battle For a More Unjust America.”