Who will succeed Rupert Murdoch? He won’t give up power voluntarily

An activist holds a sign that says, “Fox lies, Murdoch poisons America,” outside Rupert Murdoch’s News Corporation building at 1211 6th Ave., August 9, 2022.

An activist holds a sign that says, “Fox lies, Murdoch poisons America,” outside Rupert Murdoch’s News Corporation building at 1211 6th Ave., August 9, 2022. Photo by Erik McGregor/Sipa USA.

The new CNN documentary series, “The Murdochs: Empire of Influence,” is a result of a long New York Times investigation into Rupert Murdoch’s rise to power. He helped elect presidents and prime ministers, and owns hundreds of print and TV outlets. At age 91, Murdoch has yet to step down or announce a successor to his multi-billion dollar media empire. He has six children, but only three are in serious consideration to take over the business: Elisabeth, Lachlan and James, who are all from his second marriage.

Credits

Guests:

Host:

Madeleine Brand

Producers:

Sarah Sweeney, Angie Perrin, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Brian Hardzinski, Bennett Purser, Marcelle Hutchins